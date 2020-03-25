GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Coronavirus delays Longmont’s Ralph Price Reservoir fishing permit sales

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Building closings due to concerns related to COVID-19 will delay Longmont’s sales of fishing permits for Ralph Price Reservoir at Button Rock Preserve west of Lyons, city officials announced Tuesday.

Longmont’s annual sale of 600 fishing permits, which city staff said can be sold only in person, traditionally begin on a first-come, first-served basis April 1 at Longmont’s St. Vrain Memorial Building and Lyons Town Hall.

Both those locations are currently closed to the public. A new sales date, as well as the opening date for the fishing season at Ralph Price Reservoir, will be evaluated and announced later.

For the latest information, visit the Ralph Price Reservoir Fishing Program webpage, tinyurl.com/r4e9s39, or call 303-651-8416.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
