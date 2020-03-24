GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

From an empty Gold Hill Inn, streaming to…

Entertainment
Music

From an empty Gold Hill Inn, streaming to fans’ homes, it’s Clay Rose and Adam Perry live

Musicians to stream Sunday show from mountain pub amid coronavirus cancellations

From left, Clay Rose and Adam Perry perform at Bohemian Biergarten in Boulder in February 2020. On Sunday, the duo will livestream a show from the Gold Hill Inn. (George Blosser/ Courtesy photo)
By | kmccort@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
On March 22, Clay Rose, frontman of Gasoline Lollipops, and drummer Adam Perry livestreamed a nearly two-hour show, to close to 3,000 online viewers, from the Jamestown Mercantile — a mountain hang for cyclists, tourists and locals. Sunday at 7 p.m., the duo will continue the tradition of delivering quality entertainment in intriguingly rustic locales when they perform a virtual show at the Gold Hill Inn. The historic log cabin restaurant with mining town roots, sits 3,200 feet up a mountain from Boulder. While it won’t be packed with a roaring crowd, it will be filled with plenty of raw revelry and tunes from the Boulder-based creatives.

Gasoline Lollipops’ Clay Rose, pictured, and Adam Perry will stream a concert from the Gold Hill Inn on Sunday at 7 p.m. (Arianne Autaubo/ Courtesy photo)

“A lot of musicians will tell you the Gold Hill Inn is the best venue in Colorado other than Red Rocks,” said Perry. “The people, the history, the fireplace. One of my drumheads has been on the wall for years, with an old picture of Gasoline Lollipops, and seeing that up there on Sunday will give me some good, calm feelings in the middle of this virus chaos.”

Online donations will be accepted during the show via Venmo payments to @Clay-Rose-2 and PayPal payments to clayrosemusic@gmail.com. Tune into Clay Rose’s Facebook Page to watch the gig.

“One of the best Gasoline Lollipops stories is how the Gold Hill audience literally broke the floor during a show there from stomping too hard,” Perry said. “I know a lot of those same people will be watching on Sunday night as Clay and I play a White Stripes-style duo show to an empty Inn, and we’ll be able to feel that somehow, I’m sure. No matter what the Boulder County order says, music is an essential service and we’re excited to keep providing it to people stuck at home losing their sanity.”

facebook.com/clayrosemusic

Kalene McCort | Features Reporter

Kalene McCort covers arts and entertainment throughout the Front Range.
