Longmont Meals on Wheels partners with local restaurants, moves to once per week delivery during coronavirus outbreak

Longmont Meals on Wheels is shifting its operations again in order to help prevent local spread of the new coronavirus.

In order to effectively practice social distancing in its offices and prepare for scenarios having to do with the disease, the nonprofit has partnered with area restaurants and is delivering all its meals frozen on one day each week.

“Our offices are simply too crowded with dedicated staff and volunteers to practice effective social distancing. The agency’s three kitchen staff members will be the only ones preparing meals for the week,” a news release from Longmont Meals on Wheels read. “We will no longer be using kitchen volunteers. The agency’s office staff will begin working from home. We must keep our staff safe so we don’t need to shut down.”

According to the release, local restaurants, including Texas Roadhouse, Which Wich and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will help its kitchen staff prepare food beginning this week. Parry’s Pizza, Pinocchio’s and Georgia Boys will step in next week with Texas Roadhouse to help. The restaurants and thekitchen staff will prepare most of each week’s meals in two days to contribute to social distancing.

“We have three staff people in our kitchen and then we have a lot of kitchen volunteers, but using restaurant support we can send our kitchen volunteers home and make sure that the only people in our kitchen are the three paid staff people, and then they can appropriately separate themselves and distance themselves within the kitchen,” said Katie Wiser, communications director for Longmont Meals on Wheels.

In addition to helping staff practice social distancing, Wiser said, this change could help in the event that a staff member gets sick and people need to quarantine.

“So that way, then you will already have this network in place, instead of scrambling last minute if somebody comes down with an illness that sends them home,” said Wiser, “and not just them home … because, you know with this particular illness it’s not enough to just send the person who’s sick home.”

Longmont Meals on Wheels staff will continue to check in on their clients daily through phone calls despite going down to one weekly delivery. The nonprofit’s first bulk delivery will be Wednesday, with weekly deliveries happening every Monday in coming weeks.

Currently, both Boulder and Coal Creek Meals on Wheels chapters are continuing daily delivery, though both nonprofits are practicing “no contact” deliveries with their clients, having drivers set food down outside.

“We do ask them to wait until the client opens the door and then be sure and give a happy smile and a wave and check on them,” said Francea Phillips, the president of Boulder Meals on Wheels.

Lark Rambo, the executive director of Coal Creek Meals on Wheels, said the nonprofit is gathering volunteers to perform telephone check-ins, which it will begin as soon as possible.

Coal Creek Meals on Wheels recently opened its services to people of any age who are affected by closures or rely on school lunches.

These partnerships between Longmont Meals on Wheels and local restaurants were forged relatively quickly after the city asked the nonprofit to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

Bree O’Connell, a manager at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Longmont, said an agreement was reached for her shop to provide food for the nonprofit Monday. On Tuesday, she and her co-workers were hard at work preparing burrito bowls — half chicken and half brisket — for Meals on Wheels clients.

“This community has done a lot for us throughout the years,” said O’Connell on why Fuzzy’s Taco Shop decided to lend a hand in helping Longmont Meals on Wheels. “It’s helped us be really successful and we wanted to be able to give back.

“So, you know, during times like this, it’s anything that we can do to help, we’re here to do whatever we can.”

The nonprofit asked restaurants to charge as little as they could without hurting their own businesses. Wiser added that some offers were sent back due to how low they were.

“There have been some restaurants who have come in with very low prices, and our executive director, Karla Hale, has said, ‘I’m pretty sure that would hurt you guys right now, if that would hurt your restaurant at all, please come back with a more realistic number,’” said Wiser.

With Gov. Jared Polis ordering all dine-in restaurants to close and Boulder County working on a stay-at-home order that would see even fewer people out and about, worries about many restaurants shuttering aren’t too far-fetched. O’Connell said things have slowed down at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, though their regulars still come by to grab food.

This new arrangement will double Longmont Meals on Wheels’ food costs, though Wiser said the nonprofit is in daily contact with funders and has decided to take quarterly money from the county in a lump sum during this coronavirus outbreak.

“Donations are really important right now,” said Wiser. “And … supporting the restaurants that are part of this partnership, as well, (which) helps them mobilize themselves to support us.”