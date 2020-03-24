GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Louisville officials close outdoor recreation facilities

Louisville officials on Tuesday announced the closure of all outdoor recreational facilities, including parks and dog parks, to help maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

All Louisville playgrounds, the skatepark, Community Dog Park, Davidson Mesa off-leash dog area, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic shelters and Louisville Sports Complex will be closed until further notice, officials said.

Signs will be posted at all impacted locations and visitors are asked to adhere to all closure notices.

Louisville officials extended the city’s declaration of local disaster emergency during a special meeting on March 16.

The Recreation and Senior Center, the Louisville Public Library, the museum, the Arts Center and City Hall have been closed to the public.

For more information about city closures, visit bit.ly/2Uhsqco.

Kristina Pritchett

