Photos: Broomfield’s Buenos Tiempos…

Photos: Broomfield’s Buenos Tiempos Take-Out Food and Booze in Response to Coronavirus

  • Dan Valdez, of Broomfield, walks out of the door with a take-out order of margaritas at Buenos Tiempos restaurant on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Broomfield. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Jose Martinez makes a plate for a take-out order at Buenos Tiempos restaurant on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Broomfield. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Owner Heather Hamilton makes a take-out order of Margaritias for a customer at Buenos Tiempos restaurant on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Broomfield. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Owner Heather Hamilton hands a take-out order to Jake Smith and his girlfriend Patti Burgin at Buenos Tiempos restaurant on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Broomfield. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Owner Heather Hamilton makes a margarita for a customers take-out order at Buenos Tiempos restaurant on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Broomfield. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
