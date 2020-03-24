Sunny skies with a high of 59 today in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 50s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 59 and an overnight low of 37.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 34.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 34, with a 50% chance of showers after noon.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 42 and an overnight low of 27, with a chance of showers.