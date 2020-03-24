GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Superior closes outdoor recreation facilities…

Superior closes outdoor recreation facilities as coronavirus pandemic continues

Superior officials announced Monday night that starting Tuesday town outdoor recreation facilities will be closed until further notice in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The closure includes all playgrounds, courts, and skate and bike park facilities.

“As the situation evolves, the town will continue to communicate with the community and monitor emerging developments in order to make decisions going forward and take measures to help limit the risk and spread of COVID-19,” according to an email blast.

Town Hall is closed for walk-in business through April 3. To contact staff, call 303-499-3675.

Kristina Pritchett

