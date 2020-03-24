Colorado confirms 2 more coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 200 new cases

Colorado public health officials on Tuesday announced two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus as positive cases surged by nearly 200 to a total of 912 across the state.

The deaths — in which state health officials did not provide details as to location or age — mark the 10th and 11th in Colorado related to COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused the virus.

The 912 cases included 192 new people who tested positive for the virus, while 84 people have been hospitalized. Officials now say there are seven outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities, though they still are not providing any details.

Thirty-five Colorado counties have at least one confirmed case, as health officials have brought testing to more remote parts of the state.

Of the 11 deaths, at least three have come from El Paso County. Officials there have sounded the alarm over a bridge tournament earlier this month that has been connected to at least two of those fatalities.

Teller County health officials clarified Tuesday that a man in his 80s who died of the novel coronavirus on Monday was a resident of their country and not El Paso County, as originally had been announced.

The new cases come as Denver residents on Tuesday evening began a new life under stay-at-home orders from the city. The order, in effect until least April 10, means nonessential businesses will be shuttered, while people will be allowed to travel outside only for necessary needs such as picking up food and medicine, taking care of a family member or exercising.

Other municipalities such as Boulder have followed suit, while officials with the Tri County Health Department — which encompasses Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties — said in a statement they are working with cities in their jurisdiction on similar measures, which could be unveiled as soon as Wednesday morning.

Gov. Jared Polis has thus far resisted calls for a statewide stay-at-home order, though he has given his support to local jurisdictions that choose to do so.

State health officials have said necessary hospital resources are in short supply. The state received supplies such as surgical masks and gowns Monday from the federal government’s emergency national stockpile — but those were expected to only last a day. The state is expecting another shipment from the national stockpile later this week, Willis said, although he did not say how much would be included.

Noel Ginsburg, chairman of the state’s manufacturing and sourcing task force, also told The Denver Post this week that a shipment of 2 million medical masks is expected to arrive in Denver this weekend.

As people around the country wonder when life will return to normal, President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave Easter as a goal for rebooting the American economy — even as health experts say the crisis will be nowhere near over by that time.

While the president’s declarations would impact Colorado, Polis still would have considerable say in what he chooses to reopen, Mike Willis, the state’s director of the Office of Emergency Management, said in a conference call with reporters.

Updated 4 p.m. March 24, 2020 This story originally misreported the Teller County death as Colorado’s 10th coronavirus-related death. It has been corrected.

