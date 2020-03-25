Three suspects arrested Tuesday in connection to Boulder shooting

Three suspects believed to be connected to a shooting that hospitalized a man in Boulder last week were arrested Tuesday afternoon.

According to Boulder Police Detective Sgt. Barry Hartkopp, a red Ford hatchback suspected to have been associated with the shooting was spotted on Hover Street near Colo. 66 in Longmont around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Longmont police assisted Boulder authorities in stopping the vehicle.

“That contact resulted in furthering the investigation and making an arrest on the person that we have reason to believe was the person who shot the victim,” Hartkopp said.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Longmont following the traffic stop. Two 19-year-old suspects, a man and woman, were identified and arrested separately in Boulder. All three people were taken to the Boulder County Jail.

As of Tuesday night, Hartkopp said he could not yet say what the suspects have been charged with. Hartkopp said police are working with the Boulder County District Attorney to resolve charges, which are expected to be determined by Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in the 2900 block of Shady Hollow West, near Valmont Road. Boulder police arrived to find a man in the parking lot of a housing complex bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the thigh. Law enforcement applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg before he was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where he underwent surgery for the injury.

The suspects involved had fled the scene.

On Friday, the victim was reported to be in stable condition. Hartkopp said he was not aware whether the man had yet been released from the hospital.

Hartkopp said police are continuing to investigate the shooting and have “some theories” about why it occurred, but are still working to gather information. Hartkopp could not comment on whether the victim and suspect knew one another.