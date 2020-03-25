GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County extends jury trial postponements…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder County extends jury trial postponements into May due to coronavirus

Residents summoned for jury duty do not have to report

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The 20th Judicial District will now postpone all jury trials until at least mid-May due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke on March 17 postponed all jury trials scheduled to take place before May 1. But in a subsequent ruling, Bakke ruled that all district court trials would be postponed until after May 15, while all county court trials would be postponed until June.

Residents who have received jury summons for trials in the postponement period do not have to report, and their jury duty will be considered fulfilled.

Bakke also issued a ruling barring the general public from hearings at the Boulder County Jail’s courtroom, 3200 Airport Road, which handles first appearances and filings of charges. Only defendants, attorneys and named victims will be allowed to attend those hearings, according to a ruling issued by Bakke on Tuesday.

The Boulder Justice Center, 1777 Sixth St., will remain open with limited operations, while the Longmont Courthouse, 1035 Kimbark St., will be closed to the public through at least April 17.

All nonemergency hearings will be rescheduled after May 31.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Mexican To-Go And Delivery Menu

    Raza Fresa is here for you in these difficult times! We have created a special menu to feed the whole...
  2. Funeral Services Can Be Affordable And Meaningful

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the first choice for hundreds of families when they are seeking a compassionate funeral home...
  3. Hair Salon For The Whole Family

    Lavish Nails & Hair is a hair salon for the whole family. Think of it as your one-stop shop for...
  4. Corporate Communications Photography

    Today’s corporations use effective story-telling to connect with their customer base. And nothing tells their story better than well-crafted photography....
  5. SUPPORT our local eateries & purveyors – ColoradoDealz.com

    Did you know that you can still order delivery or pickup from many of your favorite eateries, coffee shops and...