Broncos come to terms with veteran punter Sam Martin on three-year deal, source says

The Broncos agreed to terms Tuesday with veteran punter Sam Martin, likely ending Colby Wadman’s time with the team.

According to a league source, Martin’s deal is for three years and $7.05 million. The average salary of $2.35 million is 15th in the NFL among punters.

In 2019, Martin’s net average of 41.8 yards was 12th among those with at least 45 attempts; Wadman’s 39.4-yard net average was tied for 27th.

The Broncos ranked 29th in punt coverage last year.

Martin, 30, joins former Detroit teammates Graham Glasgow (right guard) and Jeff Driskel (back-up quarterback) with the Broncos.

In seven years for the Lions, Martin has appeared in 106 regular season games, averaging 46 yards on 473 punts. He has also attempted 480 kickoffs with 259 touchbacks.

In 2016, Martin averaged a franchise record 44.2 yards per attempt.

Before last season, Martin re-worked his contract with the Lions, accepting a $700,000 pay cut in exchange for becoming a free agent this month.

Wadman was signed by the Broncos following Marquette King’s release in October 2018. Wadman remains under contract along with Trevor Daniel, the former Houston Texans punter who was signed in January.

In addition to Martin, the Broncos signed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer on March 11 to replace Casey Krieter.