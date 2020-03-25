Connecticut tech company acquires Captricity, including Boulder operations

Multinational financial technology company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has acquired Captricity Inc., a California-based tech company with operations in Boulder, for an undisclosed amount.

Captricity, which does business as Vidado, provides cloud-based artificial-intelligence technology and optical character recognition, which digitizes print documents. Its products are used by the education, health- care, international development, nonprofit and survey research industries.

With the acquisition, SS&C, based in Windsor, Conn., assumes 30 full-time Captricity employees in Oakland, Calif.; New York; and Boulder.

“The acquisition is a great fit for the company and our ability to grow/expand around the world,” Nowell Outlaw, CEO of Vidado, said in an email.

Three employees work in Boulder, including Outlaw.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and health care industries.

“The financial and health care industries are challenged by the abundance of manual paper-based transactions, often including significant amounts of handwritten data,” Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C, said in a prepared statement. “The addition of Vidado and Captricity’s team will complement SS&C’s business process outsourcing services and our … business process management solution. We look forward to working with Vidado’s talented team to continue to deliver intelligent solutions.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC