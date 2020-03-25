Erie trustees approve master plan for Town Center development

Erie trustees on Tuesday night approved the master plan for Erie Town Center.

The board approved the plan 5-2 during a virtual meeting, with Trustees Dan Woog and Scott Charles opposing.

The approval will allow developers to begin planning their sections of the project in advance of bringing plans to the town for approval.

The master plan outlines development across the intersection of County Line Road and Erie Parkway in four quadrants and could include a supermarket, restaurants, open space, an area for food trucks and housing.

Housing could include up to 1,000 units in the form of apartments, townhomes and single-family homes.

Town Administrator Malcolm Fleming said that some of the housing aspects of the project could come to the board this summer for approval.

“The building out timeline could be over the next 10, 15, 20 years,” Fleming said. “It’s going to take awhile for the housing units to go in. I think it’s unrealistic to be done in three or five years.”

The approval is the latest step in the process the town began in 2019 when it started looking at the potential development of 144 acres near the intersection of Erie Parkway and East County Line Road. The town engaged the Urban Land Institutes’ Technical Advisory Panel to study the area as a cohesive development opportunity for retail, office, residential, park and open space uses.

Miami-based DPZ CoDesign was hired to investigate a vision plan for the area. The consultants held a week-long interactive workshop that included presentations, meetings, work sessions and an open house design studio to obtain feedback from residents, property owners, developers, business owners and local officials.

In December, the Board of Trustees approved “in principle” the conceptual Erie Town Center Plan and authorized DPZ to move forward with creating steps to implement the plan.

On March 4, the Erie Planning Commission recommended approval of the plan to trustees.

The project calls for proposed changes to traffic patterns along County Line Road near Maxwell and Austin Avenues, which could help with the flow of traffic through the development.

Staff has issued a request for qualifications for engineering firms to assist the town in conceptual designs of those intersections and preliminary cost estimates. Economic Development Director Ben Pratt said those could come before trustees in late April.

In explaining his no vote, Charles said he believed the interactive design workshop should have discussed costs and finances.

“It’s a lot of infrastructure and costs on the town’s end of things that we need to figure out,” he said.

Woog did not give reasons for his no vote.

Other trustees voiced excitement about the project.

Trustee Adam Haid said he believes Town Center is one of the best things to happen in the town since the Erie Community Center was built.

To review the plan, visit bit.ly/3ajWqJZ.