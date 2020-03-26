Longmont man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child

A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of physically and sexually abusing a child under the age of 15.

Chad Joseph Kegan Basnett was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust with a victim less than 15 years of age, sexual assault on a child by a person in position of trust – pattern of sexual abuse, and child abuse that knowingly resulted in injury, according to the Longmont Police Department.

Basnett was taken to the Boulder County Jail. Due to the nature of the allegations, Boulder County District Judge Norma Sierra did not issue a bond, according to an arrest warrant created in November.

Basnett is not related to the victim. The nature of his relationship is not being disclosed to protect the victim’s identity.

A person called Longmont police to report a possible child abuse on May 16, starting an investigation.

The abuse is believed to have occurred between April 2018 and August 2018. The victim met with a forensic interviewer from Blue Sky Bridge Child Advocacy Center, a group that assists in child abuse investigations.

During interviews in June and October, the victim alleged Basnett had touched her inappropriately according to the affidavit. Basnett also smacked her back, legs and butt “out of nowhere” multiple times, sometimes causing her so much pain that running or sitting hurt, the victim told the interviewer.

The victim described being questioned by a neighbor about visible bruises, but she said she feared Basnett and told the neighbor the injuries were from playing outside. Basnett allegedly told the girl “if you tell anyone, I will hit you harder,” according to the affidavit.

The victim said Basnett had watched her when she was unclothed. She said once when she got out of the shower, he was standing there and pulled away her towel and struck her on the butt, according to the affidavit. She also described him watching her while she was trying to get dressed and that it made her feel “uncomfortable.”

In an August interview with a Longmont detective, Basnett denied ever hitting the girl or watching her while she was naked.

In a second interview with Blue Sky Bridge in October, the victim told the interviewer Basnett would wake her up and force her to watch porn by physically holding her head in place and smacking her if she started to fall asleep, according to the affidavit.

The victim started sleeping in the living room, because of the memories associated with her bedroom, the affidavit said.

Basnett has a criminal history, according to online Colorado court records. In 2009, he was convicted of third-degree assault on a peace officer. In 2011, he was convicted of third-degree assault; controlled substance possession and second-degree burglary. In 2014, he was convicted of robbery and attempting to escape custody. In 2019, he was convicted for violating a protection order, and attempted third-degree assault.

Basnett’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.