Mostly sunny skies with a high of 64 today in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 60s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 37, with winds 13 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 61 and an overnight low of 34, with a 30% chance of rain and snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 46 and an overnight low of 28, with a 70% chance of showers.