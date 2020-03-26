Boulder County cone zones: March 27, 2020

Longmont

East County Line Road: Motorists using East County Line Road on Longmont’s northeast side can expect traffic slowdowns, temporary lane closings and a detour between Ninth and 17th avenues as work begins on the city’s Spring Gulch No. 2 drainage and trail improvement project in the area.

Pike Road: Motorists will encounter regular closings of either the westbound or eastbound lanes of Pike between South Main and South Sunset streets over the next several months as crews proceed with various improvements to that roadway, with traffic to be allowed in only one lane in one direction. The overall project is to last through late September.

Boulder County

Colo. 119: Rock blasting has been completed between mile point 39 and mile point 40, but drivers can still expect to encounter travel delays with ongoing efforts to remove loose rocks and material from the slopes above the highway throughout March, which will require traffic to be stopped in both directions for several minutes while this is being done and the roadway cleaned up. Traffic queues will then be cleared in both directions before vehicles are again stopped to continue scaling work. Drivers should plan for delays of about 20 minutes.

North 61st and North 63rd streets: Those streets near Hygiene between Colo. 66 and Hygiene Road are closed to all through traffic for about two months for a flood recovery project. The closure is just south of the bridge over the St. Vrain River on 61st Street. All residents on 61st and 63rd streets have access to their driveways and properties.

Airport Road and Colo. 119: Turning lane from southbound Airport Road south of Longmont onto Colo. 119 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on multiple weekdays until early April during a flood protection project on the bridge abutments.

Boulder

Foothills Parkway: Foothills is reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between Baseline Road and Colorado Avenue for a bicycle and pedestrian underpass project. A bicycle and pedestrian detour is in place, and there might be some off-peak-hour lane closings. There is a 30 mph limit in place where posted.

30th Street and Colorado Avenue: Motorists, transit riders, bicyclists and pedestrians can expect minor delays at 30th Street and Colorado Avenue during utility relocation work. The work is to prepare for construction of a 30th and Colorado cyclist and pedestrian underpass, which is to start in the summer and last about 18 months.

Intersection ramp enhancements: A contractor for the Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp improvements at 56 locations throughout Boulder along Colo. 119, Colo. 7, Colo. 93, Colo. 157 and U.S. 36. Motorists can expect single-lane and shoulder closures throughout the project limits, according to a news release. Project work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is expected to be completed in May.

Fairview Drive: Fairview is closed at the Marshallville Ditch east of 76th Street for emergency culvert replacement. The closing will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week for four to six weeks.

Superior

McCaslin Boulevard: The far right lane of McCaslin between U.S. 36 and Main Street will be closed intermittently for utility work. This does not affect through traffic.

Marshall Road: Marshall Road between Center Drive and McCaslin Boulevard will have intermittent lane closures at night throughout the spring for utility work.