Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigating Longmont storage unit theft

  • Photos of some items stolen from a Longmont storage unit in October 2019. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo)

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the person who might have unknowingly purchased World War II memorabilia that was stolen from a Longmont storage unit in 2019.

According to a release, a unit at East Point Mini Storage, 12121 Sugarmill Road, was broken into in October. Several boxes of items were stolen, including two Ka-Bar tactical knives and a boxed John Wayne “Pacific Marine” action figure.

The knives were sold to Grandpa’s Pawn, 104 9th Ave., in Longmont and then subsequently resold.

The sheriff’s office is hoping to talk to the buyer as part of the investigation. The buyer is not facing any charges for buying the items, and detectives are just hoping to talk to the person for information.

Anyone who has any information on this case or the items is asked to call Boulder County sheriff’s Detective Connor Pontiakos at 303-441-3379.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
