News
Boulder suspends disposable bag fee amid coronavirus pandemic

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam suspended the city’s 10-cent fee on disposable bags Thursday in line with guidance from Gov. Jared Polis amid the coronavirus pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order leaving only essential businesses like grocers open.

Reusable bags can potentially carry the novel coronavirus on their surface, a city news release said, and single-use bags may help prevent transmission between grocery store customers and employees.

The fee adopted in 2012 will not be in effect for the next 30 days, the release said.

The city encourages grocery patrons who continue with reusable bags to wash them before and after store trips in hot, soapy water to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Grocery stores are critical to the functioning of our community,” the release said. “During the current pandemic, the health of employees and customers is a top priority. The city decided to pause collection of the fee to support those who choose to use disposable bags during this time.”

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
