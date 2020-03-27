New Broncos backup QB Jeff Driskel looking forward to serving as support system for Drew Lock

No sooner had Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel signed his two-year contract that a FedEx box containing the team’s playbook arrived at his home in the Orlando, Fla., area.

And now the interesting part: Learning offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system through self-study.

The COVID-19 virus pandemic has shuttered the NFL’s doors, making it unlikely the Broncos will start their offseason program April 20.

“It’s difficult,” Driskel said during a media conference call Thursday. “It will be the whole league — we’ll all be on the same, level playing field. But I’ve learned enough offenses at this point that I can dive into a playbook and study and learn it my specific way.”

Driskel learned multiple systems at Florida and Louisiana Tech and, since entering the NFL in 2018, has been with San Francisco, Cincinnati, Detroit and now the Broncos.

Driskel was Matthew Stafford’s backup with the Lions last season. This year, he will back up Drew Lock. When Driskel agreed to terms with the Broncos, he quickly heard from Lock.

“He actually reached out to me right when I (agreed to the contract), which I thought was really classy and a cool icebreaker to get to know each other as much as you can over the phone and (via) text,” Driskel said. “I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him out and helping out all my teammates.”

Driskel has a 1-7 starting record — 1-4 for the Bengals (including a loss to the Broncos) and 0-3 for the Lions. In 12 games, he has 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 79.6 rating.

The Broncos felt Driskel’s limited starting experience was enough to make him a good support system for Lock.

“Going into free agency, you never really know where you might end up,” Driskel said. “It’s a matter of fit with a team and a fit for yourself. I identified Denver really early in the process as one of the (teams), if not my target destination just because I’ve heard so many good things about the organization and the culture.”