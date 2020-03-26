Broomfield nonprofit takes equine classes for veterans online in response to coronavirus

The Sunny Horse Foundation, a Broomfield nonprofit that hosts equine classes for veterans, has shut down larger group programs and is now posting videos of the horses online.

“I know how much the time taken to get away and work with the horses means to our veterans,” said Pam Thode, founder of the nonprofit. “So I decided to send the horses to our folks via video.”

Her granddaughter, Tori Bowling, is a graduate of Legacy High School and is studying graphic designing at Metropolitan State University of Denver. She is helping her grandparents with the video project — filming, editing and posting two last weeks.

During stressful times, everyone can benefit from hugging a horse, Thode said, so she and her husband, Bob, “sent the hug” out to their regular clients and the community at large.

The nonprofit was working with three agencies, which would bring a group to Broomfield once a month.

Some of the veterans they taught have been diagnosed with, and are receiving treatment for, post-traumatic stress disorder, Thode said. The equine classes were a chance for them to get outside and interact with the animals. Horses “neutralize” the environment, she said, which is the “gift of the horses.”

The Samaritan House Homeless Shelter also used to bring veterans, Thode said, and had just decided to attend classes twice a week when the new coronavirus outbreak hit Colorado. Right now the foundation and veteran organizations are following state protocol of limiting the size of gatherings.

Individuals can still set up appointments to receive classes. Thode said she and Bob are practicing social distancing, and when clients are in need, handing out rolls of toilet paper.

All five of the foundation’s horses were rescued. One of the largest horses, Paulo, knows what it means to be in isolation. His previous owner was not able visit the boarding facility where he was kept. Even though he was fed, trimmed and vaccinated, the horse got little personal attention for years. When Thode adopted him, he exhibited behavioral problems stemming from being in isolation.

“PTSD, or homelessness, isolates vets,” she said, “so they understand” poor social skills.

In one video the Sunny Horse Foundation has posted on YouTube the horses”share” messages — appreciation for the care they’re getting, appreciation for the people they’re with and “look around to see what’s good.”

Brian Kraemer who was a case manager with Aurora Veterans Home before taking a new position, said he “blown away” by the program.

“A lot of veterans struggle with PTSD and even just going out into the public for them can be difficult sometimes,” Kraemer said. “Interacting with people can be difficult.”

He noticed that when a veteran named Chad, who struggles with anxiety, was around animals, he became a “totally different person” and looked more at ease when he was grooming and interacting with the horses.

“He’s a pretty reserved guy anyway,” Kraemer said. “I could tell just by observing him how relaxed and comfortable he was.”

Sunny Horse Foundation is the only organization he knows of locally that hosts an animal therapy program for veterans, Kraemer said.

.”Just the environment is therapeutic,” he said. “The neighborhood is spacious and so quiet.”