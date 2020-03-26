GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Three lucky Colorado lottery players find million-dollar winners

A $2.3 million ticket in Frederick, two $1 million winners in Pueblo

By | knicholson@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Three lucky people purchased million-dollar-winning tickets in Colorado on Wednesday, two in Pueblo and one in Frederick.

A $2.3 million winning Lotto+ ticket was purchased at Frederick Travel Center, 3768 Colorado 52, according to a Colorado Lottery news release. The ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing: 4-14-17-29-30-34. The lucky winner chose the annuity option — $1,687,695.

The winning Powerball tickets in Pueblo, $1 million each, were purchased at a Loaf N’ Jug and a 7-Eleven store. Each winner matched five of six numbers. Winners have 180 days to claim prizes.

Kieran Nicholson | Night Breaking News Reporter

Kieran Nicholson covers breaking news for The Denver Post. He started at the Post in 1986, at the old building on 15th and California streets. Nicholson has covered a variety of beats including suburbs, courts, crime and general assignment.
