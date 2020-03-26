CU Boulder to livestream May commencement

University of Colorado Boulder will livestream its spring commencement ceremony on May 16, campus leaders announced today.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano announced last week that the university’s traditional commencement ceremony at Folsom Field, set for May 7, was canceled because of the spread of coronavirus.

Graduates can also return to campus in May 2021 for “special events in recognition of their years of hard work to achieve their degrees,” the university said in a statement.

“Let’s take this moment to begin the celebration of our class of 2020 this spring — one that will culminate next year when we welcome you back to Folsom Field,” DiStefano said.

The livestream will include a live conferral of degrees, comments from DiStefano, slides of the class of 2020 and the traditional senior class video.

