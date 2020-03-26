CU Boulder to allow pass or fail credits amid coronavirus upheaval

University of Colorado Boulder students will be allowed to convert most of their spring courses to a pass or fail grade as part of the campus’ response to the upheaval caused by coronavirus.

Campus leaders started considering the shift shortly after deciding to move all classes online on March 11, said Provost Russell Moore. Less than a week later, students living on campus were asked to move out of their residence halls if possible and return home.

“We realized this was really quite a disruption for the whole campus, particularly for students who had to make an adjustment to learning remotely,” Moore said. “For many students that was compounded by the reality that they had to move or make different living arrangements.”

Campus leaders began hearing from students, staff members and faculty members almost immediately that they should consider adding the pass/fail option for all courses, Moore said. The decision was made with input from the Boulder Faculty Assembly and deans of colleges and schools.

“I recognize that it has been far from easy, especially for our students, who have had to face tremendous upheaval in all aspects of their lives,” Moore wrote in a letter to campus Thursday.

Students can still choose to receive a letter grade for their classes but will now be able to have most classes count as pass or fail instead. A grade of D- or better is a passing grade, while an F is a failing grade. Having a “P” does not impact a student’s GPA, but an F does.

The option does not apply to some courses that require a letter grade, like those needed for professional licensure, and certain prerequisite courses will still require letter grades.

Colorado Law courses will be graded on a credit or no credit basis, which is similar to the pass or fail option, said Katherine Eggert, senior vice provost and associate vice chancellor for academic planning and assessment.

Neither Eggert nor Moore could recall a time CU Boulder made this an option for students. Eggert said campus leaders considered how it would impact students’ job prospects after graduation.

“The fact that schools across the country are doing this will make it clear to any employer in the future that this was the COVID-19 semester, so I am not worried our decision will stand out among others, but that everyone will realize the unusual nature of the situation,” she said.

Nearly 2,500 people have signed a petition asking the university to go a step further and give all students a passing grade for the spring semester.

Freshman Jordan Halpern said he started the petition because, as someone who has a learning disability, he’s had extreme difficulty switching to all online classes.

“This is asking students like myself with ADHD to relearn how to learn,” Halpern said. “Our entire lives, we’ve been working with special access coordinators to develop plans to give us comprehension skills for in-class learning.”

Halpern said sitting in front of a computer screen for every class, rather than traditional in-person learning, makes it difficult for him to do well in his classes.

“This is about more than students getting passing grades. This is about setting a precedent for an unprecedented time and what we as a society do to show we’re compassionate toward others,” Halpern said. “Are we as a university showing students that they are the most important thing, and that their wellbeing is outside of how they perform at school first and foremost?”

Awarding all students passing grades is not something the university is considering, spokeswoman Melanie Marquez Parra said.