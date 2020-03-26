GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 63 with a chance of snow and rain…

Latest News

High of 63 with a chance of snow and rain overnight in Boulder

By |
March 26, 2020

Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 60s again today, but could also see some rain and snow overnight according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 34, with a 30% chance of rain and snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 44 and an overnight low of 28, with an 80% chance of showers.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 50 and an overnight low of 30.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 33.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

