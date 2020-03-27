Longmont man arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting sleeping woman

A Longmont man accused of sexually assaulting a woman was arrested Thursday.

Jesse Neal Cooper , 30, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a helpless victim, according to online Colorado court records. He was taken to Boulder County Jail. Cooper’s personal recognizance bond was set at $10,000.

Police were notified of the alleged assault on Jan. 20. The named victim and Cooper went out one evening and then got into a physical altercation, according to an arrest warrant affidavit from the Longmont Police Department issued Wednesday. Cooper is alleged to have slammed the woman against a door between a house and garage during a fight they had, causing her to bruise one of her thighs, the affidavit said. The woman told police she punched Cooper in the face with a closed fist, but she didn’t recall leaving any marks on him. The woman and Cooper were living together, until they could get out of their lease, the affidavit described.

The named victim also alleged that Cooper had grabbed her by the neck to get her attention or push her away on approximately eight occasions, the affidavit said.

On Jan. 16, the night of the alleged sexual assault, Cooper and the woman had consensual sex. Later that night, however, after the woman fell asleep, she awoke to Cooper having sex with her, according to the affidavit. The named victim said she attempted to try and move away from Cooper. She also described hearing a “bing” sound that Cooper’s phone makes when it is activated or deactivated to record a video. She believed that the sound indicated he had just turned off the video capture on his phone, the affidavit said. At the time, she was lying on her stomach and couldn’t see the phone, but saw a light from a flash, the affidavit said. Because she had taken a sleeping aid, the woman said she fell asleep after the incident. Later that night or early in the morning, she was again awakened, this time by Cooper touching her vagina, the affidavit said. The woman told police that night was the only time Cooper had assaulted her while she was sleeping, according to the affidavit.

The following day, the woman texted Cooper about the alleged assault. Cooper apologized to her and said that he was “high and horny,” according to the affidavit. In a text exchange between Cooper and the woman, he said that he deleted the video “first thing” and said, “I’m sorry for my actions,” according to the affidavit. He also said he would not touch her without consent again, the affidavit said.

Cooper has prior convictions for careless driving in 2005 and 2010, according to Colorado court records.

Cooper is next scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday, records show.