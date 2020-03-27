GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Platte River Power Authority selects new board…

NewsBoulder Area news

Platte River Power Authority selects new board chair and vice chair

By | jspina@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

During its monthly meeting on Thursday, the board of directors for Platte River Power Authority elected Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell to be the organization’s 12th board chair and selected David Hornbacher, the executive director of electric services for Longmont Power & Communications, to serve as vice-chair.

Troxell will replace outgoing board chair Todd Jirsa, who retired from the board and is not seeking re-election as mayor of Estes Park. Jirsa served on the PRPA board since 2016 and as chair since 2018.

“I’m honored to have been selected to chair the Platte River board of directors, and humbled to follow Todd and the other distinguished leaders of this organization,” Troxell wrote in a statement. “We are moving resolutely toward a new energy future in northern Colorado and it has never been more important to collaborate with community leaders to provide guidance for the rest of the state.”

Troxell became a member of PRPA’s board of directors upon being elected mayor in 2015. He is an American Society of Mechanical Engineers fellow and has served on the mechanical engineering faculty at Colorado State University for 35 years. Before becoming mayor, he served two terms as a Fort Collins City Council member.

Hornbacher became the executive director of electric services for Longmont in 2019 and has more than 35 years of experience with electric, water and natural gas utilities in Colorado. Before coming to Longmont, he managed Aspen’s water and electric utilities and helped the town to achieve the transition to 100% renewable energy generation — a goal that PRPA hopes to achieve by 2030.

PRPA serves Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland.

John Spina | Reporter

John Spina is a general assignment reporter for the Longmont area covering everything from the enviorment to business
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Niwot Vet Is Open

    Niwot Veterinary Clinic is following best practices during the Coronavirus crisis to protect you and your pet. We are minimizing...
  2. Fred Smith, Realtor

    Fred Smith knows real estate—especially the neighborhoods of southeast Denver, where he has lived for over 50 years. “I always...
  3. Time To Fill Your Fridge

    It’s time to fill your fridge and stay home! Your Butcher, Frank is open, with all the great meats and...
  4. Kerwin Plumbing & Heating Are The Experts

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating are the experts to call for home and commercial plumbing. The technicians are licensed, bonded and...
  5. Beer Connoisseurs Shop Here

    Beers are big at Twin Peaks Liquor—but the prices are small. It’s no surprise that beer connoisseurs shop here! Discover...