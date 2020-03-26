State, local officials say coronavirus relief will largely have to come from feds

With responses from federal, state and municipal governments changing by the day, it’s been difficult for individuals and businesses to stay abreast of all the different avenues for relief.

In response, state Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, and officials from the Longmont Chamber of Commerce, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority, and the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, hosted a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday to review many of the options.

While much of the relief is waiting on legislation, Congress enacted the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act on March 6, which authorized the Small Business Administration to offer economic injury disaster loans to small businesses for up to $2 million.

“They can be utilized to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, or really any other bill that would have been paid if the disaster had not impacted that business,” said Dan Nordberg, the Region VIII administrator for the Small Business Administration. “It’s also important to note that there are likely going to be changes to the economic injury disaster loan program, that will probably be more favorable to the consumer, once the ($2 trillion) relief package that Congress is currently working on is released.”

As currently set up, the economic injury disaster loan program offers interest rates of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits. The term of each loan can be extended as long as 30 years, though Nordberg said that the terms are determined on a case-by-case basis.

The applications for this type of economic relief can be found at sba.gov/disaster. Due to the thousands of businesses and nonprofits that have already applied, the site was down on Wednesday, but Nordberg said he was hopeful the bandwidth issues would be resolved by Wednesday night.

In addition to the economic injury disaster loan program, the Small Business Administration has highlighted its 7(a) loan program as a potential resource for struggling small businesses.

Normally, the 7(a) loan program is the Small Business Administration’s primary program for providing financial assistance to small businesses, but while many small businesses may be familiar with it, Nordberg said he expects changes to this program in light of the federal relief package.

For employees, Daniel Chase, the chief of staff and legislative liaison for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said that while the state has received a substantial increase in the number of unemployment applications since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Colorado , the department has ramped up its staffing and fixed many of its bandwidth issues, allowing for applications to be submitted to coloradoui.gov or by calling 303-318-9000.

To be considered for unemployment someone must work fewer than 32 hours in any given week and earn less than the weekly benefit amount for unemployment, which is about 55% of the average weekly wage someone made before losing their job or having their hours cut.

To help businesses avoid laying off employees, the department is also promoting its unemployment division’s Work-Share Program.

This program partners with a business to set up an agreement so that instead of having to make layoffs, the business owner can reduce an employee’s hours by at least 10% but no more than 40%, and have unemployment pick up the remaining hours to fulfill a 40-hour workweek.

“The advantage here is that you don’t have to lose your retained workforce, you can retain those that are knowledgeable and experienced,” Chase said.

Employers can inquire about the workshare program by calling 303-318-9100.

As for renters, Singer noted that state legislators are looking to formulate a bill similar to the Rental Eviction Moratorium Act, which was sponsored by Congressman Joe Neguse and would prohibit evictions from rental housing during the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the legislative session suspended due to the coronavirus, Singer said it’s difficult to know when this could be accomplished.

In the meantime, Singer said he had reached out to many local banks, which said they were open to the possibility of deferring loan payments, though it will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Daniel Chase, with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, noted that the Colorado Divison of Housing is also working on a rental relief package, but that it’s unclear when it will be ready.

However, with the state losing an expected $300 million TABOR tax refund, much of the assistance, Singer said, will have to come from the federal government.

“Right now the state coffers have probably shrunk by about $1 billion , so we’re potentially looking at hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to services unless federal aid comes down quickly,” he said. “ No new programs will likely take effect without federal assistance.”

To help his constituents access local and statewide mental health resources, Singer will host another virtual town hall meeting on Sunday. Details of the meeting will be released later this week.