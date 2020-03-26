Woman rescued Thursday after experiencing medical issues on Mallory Cave Trail near Boulder

A 25-year-old woman experiencing medical issues was rescued Thursday morning from Mallory Cave Trail.

Just before 11 a.m., deputies and emergency personnel were notified that the woman was having a medical issue approximately one-half mile up from the trailhead, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The 2.4-mile trail is near Boulder.

People from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Park Rangers, City of Boulder Fire Rescue and American Medical Response responded to the location to provide her with aid.

Rescuers contacted the woman and her friend. The woman was placed on a wheeled litter, taken to an ambulance and then a local hospital. The rescue itself took approximately one hour, according to the release.

According to Boulder County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Chamberlin, the woman’s situation was not life-threatening and she is expected to make a recovery.