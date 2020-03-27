Front Range Stage: Local theater productions canceled, postponed due to coronavirus

Most theaters along the Front Range have canceled or postponed current and opening productions out of caution, due to the spread of COVID-19. Call or visit individual theater web sites for further up-to-date information.

BOULDER AREA

Ragtime The Musical Expansive musical portrait of early 20th century America and three families in search of the American Dream, through May 30, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $50; 303-449-6000, bdtstage.com. Postponed until May 1.

LONGMONT

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers Musical set in the 1850s about a band of brothers who are taught the proper way to court women, through April 19, Jesters Theatre, Longmont; $17-$43; 303-682-9980; jesterstheatre.com. Postponed until May 1.

NORTHERN COLORADO

Constellations A physicist and a beekeeper hit it off at a party, which leads to love in parallel universes, through Saturday, OpenStage Theatre Company, Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins; $22; openstage.com. Postponed until further notice.

Jekyll and Hyde Romantic musical based on the classic story, through March 29, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown; $33.95-$65.95; 970-744-3747, coloradodandlelight.com. Canceled.

DENVER AREA

Cabaret de Pronfundis, or How to Sing While Crying Ugly New play based loosely on the life of the eccentric Artemisia II, through April 4, Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver; $15-$25; buntport.com. Postponed until further notice.

For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday The refusal to grow up confronts the reality of growing old, through April 5, Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora; $12-$33; 303-739-1970, aurorafoxartscenter.org. Canceled.

The Improvised Shakespeare Company Based on audience suggestions, the improv troupe creates a Shakespearean masterpiece before the audience’s very eyes, through Sunday, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $42; 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Canceled.

Marvin’s Room A human, hopeful and hilarious play about being there for each other, through April 5, Vintage Theatre Company, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora; $20-$32; 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.org. Canceled.

The Merchant of Mumbai Three friends, a crazy journey, a mysterious lady and Bollywood dance numbers, through March 29, The BITSY Stage, 1137 S. Huron St., Denver; $5; 720-328-5294, bitsystage.com.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream New version of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, through May 16, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Canceled.

Moon Over Buffalo Farce about a pair of aging stars of a regional theater, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington St., Golden; minersalley.com. Postponed until May 21.

Murder on the Orient Express Agatha Christie murder mystery with a train full of strangers, a mysterious murder, and a sleuth piecing it all together, through May 17, Arvada Center, Arvada; $55; arvadacenter.org. Canceled.

Small Mouth Sounds Six characters meet at a Zen retreat and navigate through their vows of silence, through May 14, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; 720-898-5200, arvadacenter.org. Canceled.

Until the Flood Drama about social unrest in Ferguson, Mo., following the shooting of a young black man, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; denvercenter.org. Canceled.

War of the Flowers Story of five women who were tear-gassed by Weld County sheriffs after protesting working conditions in 1969, through March 29, Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver; $17-$20; 202-296-0219, suteatro.org. Postponed until further notice.