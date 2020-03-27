GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

HOPE shelter opening early at 1 p.m. today

HOPE for Longmont’s shelter at FaithPoint Church will open at 1 p.m. Friday as opposed to its normal 5:30 p.m. opening time, according to Executive Director Joseph Zanovitch.

The extended hours Friday are being offered to help the homeless during the day, a time when many resources have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FaithPoint Church is located at 833 15th Ave. in Longmont. The nonprofit has also been offering showers from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, when its shelter is located there.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, showers are being offered at The Journey Church, 2000 Pike Road, Unit A, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HOPE for Longmont has also put strict protocols in place in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, including screening clients and taking their temperatures before allowing them into the shelter. The nonprofit is also providing as much distance as possible between people in its shelter.

For updates on the nonprofit’s services, visit its Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yx5avxfw.

