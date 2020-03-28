GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont man accused of sexually assaulting a child faces Boulder County judge Friday

Chad Basnett

A Longmont man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child remains in custody on a transport hold.

Chad Joseph Kegan Basnett , 30, was arrested earlier this week. He was charged on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child under 15 while in a position of trust and three counts of child abuse that knowingly caused injury, according to online Colorado court records. Basnett appeared before Boulder County Judge J.P. Martin on Friday for a return filing of charges.

On Wednesday, Basnett’s personal recognizance bond was set for $20,000. A warrant for his arrest, written in November, said that no bond was authorized until further advised by a judge, due to the nature of the allegations. Basnett posted a $2,000 cash option on bond, however, he remains in custody on a transport hold, according to Boulder County Jail records.

Longmont police were contacted on May 16 about a potential child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit, the named victim spoke with a forensic interviewer from Blue Sky Bridge on two occasions, detailing alleged repeated physical and sexual abuse by Basnett.

Four of Basnett’s prior convictions include prison sentences. According to online court records, Basnett pleaded guilty in 2014 to attempting to escape from custody and robbery. He was sentenced to seven years of prison for the robbery charge and one year of prison for the attempted escape charge.

Additionally in 2011, he pleaded guilty to both controlled substance possession and second-degree burglary on a building. He was sentenced to two years of prison for the substance possession charge and six years of prison for the burglary charge. As noted in a previous story about his arrest, Basnett has also been convicted of third-degree assault on a peace officer, attempted third-degree assault and violation of a protection order.

Basnett will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing June 8.

Kelsey Hammon

