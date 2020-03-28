Miragen to offer $175M in mixed-shelf fundraiser

BOULDER — Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN) is looking to raise up to $175 million over the next three years in a broad offering of new stock, debt and warrants.

The Boulder-based cancer therapy company plans to offer $52.8 million in new stock sales to venture firm Aspire Capital Fund and investment bank Cowen & Co., along with up to $8.25 million of common stock on the open market, according to a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday evening.

Miragen said it did not have a specific use for the funds at the time of the offering but would likely use it as working capital and for corporate purposes.

Aspire Capital would have access to purchase up to $14.9 million in stock over the next 30 months, according to the filing.

The remaining offering of just below $114 million would be available via debt or stock warrants. As a “shelf offering,” Miragen would have up to 36 months to sell all of the securities it listed.

Miragen’s stock has traded below $1 per share since Feb. 7 after temporarily spiking on positive clinical trial news in January.

The Nasdaq threatened to delist the company in November due to its stock price being under the $1 mark for more than a month, and has until the end of April to have a closing price of $1 per share for 10 straight closing periods before it could be removed.

The company’s stock fell 11.25 percent to 50 cents per share at the close of trading Friday against the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s loss of 4 percent.

