Nuggets rewind: From embarrassing to stunning, the 8 moments that defined Denver’s season

Whichever way the season went, it was always going to be memorable. The Nuggets would either capitalize on last season’s momentum and prove their staying power or balk under the pressure of expectations.

Even though the Nuggets skidded into the hiatus with six losses in their past 11 games, they’ve had a promising, albeit inconsistent, season so far. Once the NBA returns this year – if it returns – the Nuggets, at 43-22 and No. 3 in the West, can still realize everything they set out to accomplish when training camp broke in Colorado Springs.

For now, we’ll have to settle for this season’s defining moments, thus far, in chronological order:

Just five games into the season, the Nuggets endured a nasty humbling that exposed their transition defense and, more alarming, their will. Nuggets coach Michael Malone lambasted his team’s “embarrassing” effort. Denver allowed 37 transition points. New Orleans forward Jahlil Okafor badly outplayed last year’s first-team all-NBA center Nikola Jokic, whose early-season struggles continued to confound his teammates. All of it overshadowed the NBA debut of Michael Porter Jr., who had a team-high 15 points off the bench. After Malone ripped his team, describing them as a great “talk team,” it was Jamal Murray who addressed his team that night.

Questions had percolated over Jokic’s shape coming into the season, and those were compounded by stretches of passive play to start the season. Against Joel Embiid and the 76ers, Jokic feasted. His 26-point, 10-rebound effort spurred the largest fourth-quarter comeback in team history. Denver trailed by 19 points to start the fourth quarter before Jokic tossed his team on his back. He used his entire arsenal of running floaters, pick-and-rolls and 3-pointers to drag the Nuggets back. With just 2.8 seconds left and Denver trailing 97-96, Paul Millsap delivered a frantic pass to Jokic a step inside the 3-point arc. Jokic rattled home the jumper in front of a delirious crowd. Instead of celebrating with his teammates, he turned directly to the referee. He thought he deserved a free throw.

Malone made clear from the outset of the season that Porter, his star rookie, was going to have to earn his playing time. The Nuggets were coming off an extended playoff run, and Porter’s learning curve, especially on defense, was substantial.

After dropping 19 points in his first career start two games earlier, Porter erupted against the Pacers for 25 points on 11-of-12 shooting. His absurd step-back 3-pointer on Doug McDermott highlighted his potential star package. At 6-foot-10, those types of shots had team officials giddy regarding his skill level. That game kicked off what would be his most consistent month of the season. In January, Porter averaged more than 12 points and nearly seven rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. His superb night was capped when his teammates doused him in the visiting locker room.

One game removed from Porter’s high, the Nuggets bottomed out against the Wizards. Playing without the majority of their starters, including Bradley Beal, the Wizards thoroughly embarrassed the Nuggets. Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points, and Washington’s bench poured in 92. “That’s a real number right there,” Malone said afterward. It was such a thorough humbling that the loss stuck with Malone far longer than any other defeat this season.

It also was the most blatant example of the Nuggets’ habit of playing down to their opponent. There were other bad losses, including Cleveland (twice), Golden State and Atlanta, but this was the most egregious. “Sorry you had to watch that,” Malone said as he walked away from reporters after the game.

On the heels of scoring a career-high 47 points (and having zero turnovers) against Atlanta, Jokic bailed his team out yet again. He scored 33 points in a playoff-like atmosphere against Slovenian Luka Doncic, meeting the moment in a clash of international superstars. Jokic’s “bully” bucket inside gave the Nuggets a 107-106 lead with 7.9 seconds left. A scrambling, swarming defensive possession, featuring a fantastic closeout by Malik Beasley, sealed the victory. It was an important, feel-good moment for a team still reeling from its loss at Washington.

On a “criminal” back-to-back set, according to Malone, the Nuggets seized one of their best wins of the season. The Nuggets had beaten the Jazz on Thursday, and then landed in Milwaukee at 4:30 a.m., where the best team in the NBA was waiting. Led by Will Barton’s clutch shooting, all nine Nuggets who played reached double figures. Together, they handed the Bucks just their third home loss of the season.

The win was even more improbable given the Nuggets were down Jamal Murray (ankle), Paul Millsap (knee), Mason Plumlee (foot) and Gary Harris (personal). The only negative was that Porter rolled his ankle and interrupted the consistency he had been building all January. Malone called it the win of the year. He had also said that the previous night in Denver.

Only seven players available and another back-to-back. Would anyone have thought twice if they had lost? The Nuggets were finalizing the four-team trade that sent Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt to Minnesota and were left with just seven players, including reserves P.J. Dozier and Vlatko Cancar. Injuries had crippled their depth. Torrey Craig was the starting power forward.

And yet Jokic dropped 30 points, snatched 21 rebounds and served 10 assists while Murray, his star counterpart, scored 31 points and buried four 3-pointers. The players were elated. The postgame locker room was jovial. Jazz star Donovan Mitchell encompassed his team’s frustration when he spiked the ball 30 feet into the air as the final buzzer sounded. Faced with a ridiculous set of circumstances, the Nuggets had their signature win.

Losses to the Wizards and Pelicans stung, but none carried the implications of this one. The Nuggets appeared ill-prepared to face a team with like-minded title aspirations. Murray was swallowed up by Kawhi Leonard’s defense, and Paul George killed the Nuggets with six 3-pointers. The Clippers played with a physical edge that the Nuggets couldn’t touch. It was as humbling a thrashing as the Nuggets have endured over the past two years.

Malone said his team played “soft,” and Barton, speaking to his teammates in the cramped quarters of the visiting locker room, said other teams had a similar opinion of the Nuggets. It was a gut-check moment that revealed the gap between themselves and the Western Conference elite. If Denver can piece together a sustained playoff run in the coming months, whatever that might look like, it can point to this loss as one of the pivotal turning points of this roller-coaster season.