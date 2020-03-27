Personal protective equipment donation bins added at Avista Adventist, Longmont United Hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

Centura Health hospitals, including Louisville’s Avista Adventist and Longmont United, have added donation boxes outside of their emergency rooms for donations of personal protective equipment.

The bins will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The hospitals are only accepting boxed masks; gloves, gowns and rain ponchos with sleeves that are in manufacturing packaging; and face shields that include eye protection and are labeled as surgical, isolation or dental or medical procedure.

Participating locations in Boulder County include:

Avista Adventist Hospital at 100 Health Park Drive, Louisville.

Longmont United Hospital at 1950 Mountain View Ave, Longmont.

For more information, visit centura.org/.