Up to 2 inches of snow today in Boulder

Latest News

Up to 2 inches of snow today in Boulder

Boulder should see snow and freezing drizzle today before things clear up a bit over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 40 and an overnight low of 29, with a 90% chance of freezing drizzle and 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 48 and an overnight low of 27.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 29.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

