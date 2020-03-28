Lafayette resident creates outdoor gallery to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

To spread joy amid the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Lafayette artist Sara Rockinger has created an outdoor art gallery in which community members can hang their works or create new pieces.

“I’ve always liked those free libraries and I wanted to do an art gallery and never got it together,” Rockinger said of the gallery in the 600 block of East Cleveland Street. “Now was the right time.”

She said she put the gallery outside her house over a week ago and has enjoyed seeing people stop to admire the art or add their own pieces.

“We have paper, lots of paper, colored pencils, markers and crayons,” Rockinger said. “We sprayed them down and disinfected them and put the materials into bags so people can take them home and create their own pieces.”

Rockinger said she has been taking the gallery inside when the weather changes in order to preserve the pieces.

“I’d like to save the artwork and do something with it once all this is over,” she said.

Mostly kids are hanging artwork, but some of the pieces don’t have names, so she isn’t sure who else is adding to the collection, Rockinger said.

“It’s nice to see adults come by and smile at the art,” she said. “They seem to really enjoy that it’s there.”

Rachel Hanson, Arts and Cultural Resources Program manager for the city and a Lafayette resident, donated to the gallery as a neighbor and art lover.

“Sara’s gallery really brought a bright spot into our community,” Hanson said. “A lot of people are posting pictures of it, and people walk by it. It’s nice for adults that it gives their kids something to do while sharing their special art that their kids have made.”

After learning about Rockinger’s gallery, Hanson said shedonated art supplies to the effort.

“A lot of families take their school supplies to schools,” Hanson said. “They might not have extra at home. I was looking for somewhere to donate the supplies to and then this came up.”

Along with the gallery, Rockinger also hopes to create lesson plans for anyone interested in learning about art.

“I want to talk to other artists and see if they want to donate a lesson each week,” Rockinger said. “One of the lessons I could do is teaching contour lines. I taught it before and it would be easy to write up and have people try it.”

She said those interested, can email sr@simpleinc.com with supply lists of items found around the house, easy-to-follow instructions, examples and optional links for more information.

“We’ve got to stay focused on the positives,” Rockinger said. “I wanted to create a distraction for the kids and give people something to do.”