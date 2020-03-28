Longmont City Council may consider more coronavirus emergency responses

Longmont City Council’s Tuesday night meeting agenda includes possible consideration of any proposals from City Manager Harold Dominguez for additional local emergency responses to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

For the foreseeable future that will be “a standing agenda item” for weekly Council meetings “in order to bring forth items to Council in a timely agenda,” according to a city staff memo for Tuesday’s meeting.

While no specific emergency proposals for Council’s Tuesday night meeting had been published as of Friday afternoon, any that may be planned are expected to be announced officially at least 24 hours prior to the Council meeting.

Another item on Tuesday’s Council agenda is a resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement between Longmont and the state of Colorado for a $400,000 state aviation grant — to be matched with $322,223 from the city — to help cover the projected $722,223 cost of installing new water and sewer main service lines on the south side of Vance Brand Municipal Airport.

Council also is to cast a preliminary vote on a hangar lease at the airport, and final votes on four other hangar leases.

Tuesday’s agenda also includes initial Council consideration of an ordinance to approve leasing 60 acres of the city-owned 71.6-acre Double Six Ranch Open Space west of Weld County Road 5 and south of Colorado 66 Chad Musick of Sipe Farms LLC for $3,900 a year.

Longmont paid $2,934,950 to buy the Double Six Ranch farmland and its associated water rights last year. City staff said the previous owners leased the property to Musick for hay production and that it’s Longmont’s intention to continue leasing the farm for grass and hay production and the possibility of future row crops.

Under new procedures implemented earlier this month as the result of the coronavirus pandemic, Longmont City Council’s regularly scheduled Tuesday night meeting will once again be conducted virtually, with Council and city staff members participating remotely and safely distanced from one another from their homes, other isolated locations of city facilities.

Also, as was the case with Council’s March 17 regular meeting or this past Wednesday’s emergency Council work session, the public cannot be physically present at any of those Council or staff members’ locations to observe the proceedings in person.

That also rules out the opportunity for people to speak on any issues during a public-comment period that’s normally a part of each regular-meeting or study-session Council agenda.

Longmont residents can provide public comment from their own homes or other remote locations, if they submit those comments in writing, or via video or phone message by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents wishing to address Council as part of the Council’s Tuesday night meeting may submit their comments in three different formats:

In writing via a form on the City’s website, tinyurl.com/tcuu29e.

In video format by uploading a video to the same form on the City’s website, tinyurl.com/tcuu29e.

By phone message at 303-774-4399.

Comments are limited to three minutes per person. All comments submitted by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline are to be read or played into the record by staff during the meeting.

However, because of a federal requirement, real-time remote public comments will be allowed on one of Tuesday’s agenda items.

That’s the final Council consideration of an ordinance that would allow the city to issue about $8 million in bonds to refinance, at lower interest rates and a resulting reduced cost to the city, the outstanding future principal and interest payments on a portion of the $11.09 million in bonds sold in 2010 to pay for improvements to Longmont’s wastewater treatment plant.

People wishing to speak during Tuesday night’s public hearing on that bond ordinance should watch the Council meeting being live-streamed and call 303-651-8647 when the mayor introduces that bond-authorization agenda item and opens the public hearing.

If you watch

What: Longmont City Council meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council members and city staff will be participating from remote locations, and members of the general public cannot attend the meeting in person. However, Council meetings are live-streamed and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel — youtube.com/user/cityoflongmont — or on LongmontPublicMedia.org, or on Longmont cable TV subscribers’ Comcast Xfinity Channel 8/880HD.

Agenda: tinyurl.com/tfwuzr7