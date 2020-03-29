Boulder County school districts ramp up for remote learning during coronavirus closures

Area school districts are providing specifics to families as they get ready to start remote learning this week.

After two weeks of being closed, Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley students move to remote learning Monday, while Adams 12 students start Wednesday. All schools in the state, public and private, are closed for the next three weeks by state order.

All three districts are promising flexibility, partnership and support.

“Our goal is to really give support to families through this tough time,” said Boulder Valley Area Superintendent Margaret Crespo.

St. Vrain Valley Superintendent Don Haddad echoed that comment, saying support for students, families and staff members is the top priority.

“My main concern, over everything, is everybody’s well being,” St. Vrain Superintendent Don Haddad said. “We’re going to be very, very flexible. We know there are a lot of individual circumstances with work and watching children. We want to be extremely understanding of how unprecedented this situation is for our country.”

‘The devices are there’

The first challenge for districts has been figuring out how to ensure students without digital devices or, in some cases, internet access, could participate in remote learning.

All three districts are providing devices to families who need them — Boulder Valley last week and St. Vrain and Adams 12 this week — and working on ways to help families that need internet access.

For St. Vrain, Haddad said, the district is in a good place to deliver an online curriculum. All middle and high school students have district-issued iPads, while elementary students use them in class. Each school also will have a designated learning leader to provide support.

“Our infrastructure around technology is so strong,” he said. “The devices are there. The connectivity is there. Our kids are very, very used to these devices. They do this all the time, and it’s the same with all the teachers.”

Along with devices and access, each district had to figure out lesson plans, how teachers will communicate with students, what platforms to use, how to take attendance and if work will be graded.

The Colorado Department of Education has granted a statewide waiver from the instructional hours and days requirements, asking districts to simply communicate their plans to support learning to qualify for the waiver.

Districts won’t be asked to provide data by tracking of attendance for individual students, and the waiver means schools won’t be required to make up missed days in the summer.

The state is leaving it up to districts to decide how, or if, to grade student work and to determine if students should be promoted to the next grade.

Boulder Valley officials said students who aren’t able to participate in what the district is calling home learning won’t be penalized. Instead, the goal is to reach out to families of students who aren’t engaged to see if there are barriers they can help remove, they said.

‘We’ve got your kids’

At the elementary level, teachers are expected to provide feedback on the progress students are making toward meeting standards.

Superintendent Rob Anderson, in a message to families on Friday that was broadcast on the district’s educational television station, said the home learning plan can take the district through the end of the school year, if necessary.

“We’ve got your kids,” he said. “We’re going to make it through this together.”

The first week, Boulder Valley teachers will start by checking in with students. Preschool and elementary students will have a menu of activities, with parents asked to pick four or five for their children to complete each day.

Second and third graders, for example could make an obstacle course, explain it to someone at home and have that person complete it. Or draw a picture of a pet or stuffed animal and describe what the animals looks like. Or bake a family recipe.

The goal, according to the district, is to “use these activities to help transition children to learning at home.”

After the first week, teachers are expected to communicate daily and students will have daily assignments. Instruction will include both teacher-directed lessons and student-led independent activities. Students also will have an opportunity each week for a whole class video or phone conference.

Teachers are working to create lessons that capitalize on the home environment and include physical activity, according to the district, and could include both review and new content.

Robbyn Fernandez, area superintendent, said BVSD worked hard to find a balance between creating consistent, predictable lessons and continuing to allow teachers options for creativity and flexibility. Teachers also have the option of using a Google learning platform or a Schoology learning platform.

Middle school on pass/fail

At middle and high schools, district officials said, the focus is on core classes and classes needed to meet graduation requirements. As home learning continues, elective teachers likely would be asked to provide content. All teachers, district officials said, are expected to continue to connect with students.

Every secondary school will have office hours for teachers when students can ask questions on academics or for technology help.

Middle school classes will now be pass or fail. Grading of assignments in high school, as was the case before, will use letter grades and be based on individual teacher decisions. Failing a student would require additional conversations, and students wouldn’t be given an “F” if there was a barrier to accessing remote learning, district officials said.

Sam Messier, area superintendent, said the district will make high school seniors a priority to make sure they can meet graduation requirements.

“We’re going to be really flexible with students as much as we can,” she said.

At all levels, attendance will be based on engagement and completion of assignments.

“We want every student to have an equal playing field when it comes to home learning,” said Chris Brecht, Boulder Valley’s network and leadership coordinator.

St. Vrain Valley developed a districtwide online curriculum for the first two weeks, with flexibility for teacher additions. Teachers in the early elementary grades will use the Seesaw educational platform, while the rest generally will use Schoology. The exception is upper elementary teachers already using Seesaw who want to continue.

“Teachers will have opportunities to supplement and add and make decisions that are best for kids,” Haddad said.

The first two weeks, students will see lessons in language arts and math, plus science and social studies for high school students. The district plans to share links to those lessons with families on Monday, and has provided sample lessons.

A third-grader, for example, would read a passage on melting ice sheets then write down and define two or three tricky words and complete a cause-and-effect activity.

After the first two weeks, teachers in all subject areas are expected to provide digital lessons. The district is providing paper packets to elementary students who are having trouble accessing the online curriculum, but only for the first two weeks.

Students will earn the same grade they received at the end of the third quarter, the day closures went into effect, for secondary students or at the end of the second trimester for elementary students — as long as they engage and turn in assignments as determined by their teachers.

Not a punitive approach

Those not happy with their grades before the closures will have opportunities to raise them through remote learning, district officials said.

Teachers and principals will reach out to those who aren’t engaging to see if they can help get them connected, Haddad said.

“We’re not taking any type of punitive approach,” he said. “It’s all supportive. Anybody struggling with a credit, we will work with them. We have a lot of resources in place to help every kid.”

In Adams 12, spokesman Joe Ferdani said, teachers will receive more guidance on how to approach their remote learning instruction at professional development sessions planned for Monday and Tuesday.

The basic plan is teachers will be asked to provide a week’s worth of assignments and activities at the start of each week, allowing students to complete them by the end of the week based on their own schedules. Attendance will be based on engagement and completion of assignments.

The district is recommending that a week’s worth of learning represent no more than a quarter to a third of the content that might normally be taught in a week, Ferdani said.

“Should a student not engage, or rarely engage, in remote learning, our response will be to reach out to the student and their parent or guardian to determine why,” he said. “First and foremost, we want to make sure they are safe, healthy and cared for. Then, we want to know if there are circumstances or obstacles that we can help mediate that will increase their engagement with remote learning.”

He said the district hasn’t yet finalized details on how final grades and class credit will be calculated and is waiting on more guidance from the Colorado Department of Education.

If you go

What: SVVSD drive-through Community Resource Centers for iPadsWhen: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through FridayWhere: Learning Services Center, 401 S. Pratt Parkway, LongmontFrederick High School, 5690 Tipple Parkway, FrederickMore info: svvsd.org/coronavirus

What: BVSD paper materials and school supplies distributionWhen: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and WednesdayWhere: Sanchez Elementary, Creekside Elementary, Crest View Elementary, Columbine Elementary, Emerald Elementary, Louisville Middle, Nederland Middle/Senior, Pioneer Elementary and University Hill ElementaryMore info: bvsd.org