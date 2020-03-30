GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Railroad crossing at 17th Avenue near Meadow…

Railroad crossing at 17th Avenue near Meadow Street closed for Longmont death investigation

Longmont police have stopped a train at the crossing at 17th Avenue near Meadow Street to investigate a person’s death Sunday night.

According to Longmont police Sgt. Matt Cage, the death is not believed to be suspicious and there is no danger to the public. Police were called to the intersection near the railroad tracks for the incident around 7:45 p.m. after a witness called authorities.

Cage said authorities expect the crossing to remain closed until about 6 a.m. Monday. Residents are advised to find an alternate route, because the train will block the railroad crossing as police continue to investigate the death.

Cage could not say anything further about the victim’s identity, including their age and gender. Additionally, Cage said he could not comment on what caused the death. The Boulder County Coroner was called to the scene and will determine the person’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death.

