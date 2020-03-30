Ascent Community Church continues to work on plans for former Sam’s Club property in Louisville

Ascent Community Church in Louisville is working on plans to create a permanent home that also will grow the city’s sales tax revenue.

Ascent is a congregation that has operated out of the former Sam’s Club for several years. Now, the church is working on plans and fundraising to make the site a mixed-use building.

“We’re excited,” co-pastor Jim Candy said. “We said, ‘look, we could buy this property and utilize a part of it that’s less commercially viable, and it enables a developer to really make the commercially viable parts of the property come alive.’ Ascent has been there, but we know the city needs more than just nonprofits to survive and do well.”

The church closed on the building at 550 S. McCaslin Blvd. in January, after announcing in May it was working toward the purchase. The building sold for $6.9 million, according to Boulder County property records.

“We really want to see restaurants, some kind of unique local retail,” Candy said. “We also want to see public gathering space. The plans we’re developing integrate all of that. We want to create a park, we want to break up that parking lot and really do something fantastic out there.”

The church will be working with a developer, Candy said, but he did not disclose the name of the company because contracts are not yet final.

It’s important to design a space that not only gives the church a home, but creates a commercial and gathering space, as well as to generate sales tax for the city, Candy said.

“We feel like because we have a strong mission to help this community, to not do that would feel like we’re undermining part of our own mission,” he said. “We see it honestly is a big win when Ascent gets a home, but the city really gets what they’ve been asking for, which is a place to meet, eat, have fun, play and really embody those small town values that Louisville loves.”

The church’s building sits on a site that consists of the former Sam’s Club and a former Kohl’s. Kohl’s closed in the fall and opened a new location in Lafayette’s Promenade development on U.S. 287.

The former Sam’s Club was vacant for a number of years until the church moved in and occupied a portion of the site.

On Jan. 7, Louisville City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that adds indoor commercial amusement/entertainment to the approved list of uses at the site.

The property is approximately 120,000 feet, and the church plans to occupy about 50,000 square feet.

The church has more than 1,000 members joining weekend services, and about 2,000 to 2,500 members. Candy said he believes the church will have a auditorium similar in size to its current 800-seat venue. it currently”]

“Our plan is to start construction on the south side of the building, which will be the Ascent side,” Candy said. “So we’ll probably build out our side, and then we’ll move in. As soon as we move in, we could start the commercial side.”

The church wants to hear from residents and other businesses about the project, Candy said.

“All the businesses around us are important neighbors, all the residents around us are important neighbors,” he said. “If this goes well, it should buoy everyone.”

Louisville Economic Development Director Megan Pierce said she believes the church is trying to be collaborative and thoughtful about the surrounding areas.

“I think they genuinely want to try and do things that are going to be of benefit to Louisville,” Pierce said.

From a community perspective and from a financial standpoint, she said Ascent’s plans will energize the property in a way it hasn’t been in a number of years. But when it comes to generating sales tax, it depends on what comes to the site.

“From sort of a current economic standpoint, it’s not generating sales tax right now,” Pierce said. “Any sales tax generation that goes in there is certainly a benefit.”

Key to the property generating retail sales tax will be it’s ability to draw people to it, she said.

“It doesn’t sit right on the frontage. But, I also think that this is going to have synergy with the Kohl’s property,” Pierce said.

Filling the former Kohl’s may not be an easy task, but the property owners plan to bring in a new tenant, she said.

Candy said before any plans become reality, there are a few hurdles the church must clear, including fundraising. The church is trying to raise $3 million over the next three years.

“We do not want to spend money on making a fancy church, that’s actually our nightmare,” Candy said. “We want to spend what we need to have a home, but it’s really important to us that we spend our money on things that really benefit people.”

The church will apply for grants to fund creation of the park to break up the large parking lot, he said.

The church previously purchased a building on 96th Street to potentially become its permanent home. That site is under contract for sale in a deal expected to close this summer. Candy would not disclose the sales price.

Plans for the former Sam’s Club site must still go through the city’s planning process.

“I think if things go as we hope, we could start our construction this fall,” Candy said. “It really is just as fast as we can build our side, which determines how quickly the commercial side can start.”

Comments on the project can be emailed to 550SMcCaslin@ascentcc.org.