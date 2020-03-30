Boulder County coronavirus cases rise to 100 Monday

Officials announced 100 people in Boulder County tested positive for the new coronavirus as of 3 p.m. Monday — an increase of seven cases since Sunday, when 93 had tested positive.

On the same day, health officials announced more than 150 medical professionals had volunteered for Boulder County’s Medical Reserve Corps to assist with treating patients infected with the coronavirus who need medical care.

Chana Goussetis, spokesperson for the Boulder County Public Health department, said since last week the county has experienced a community-wide spread of the disease, which she said means residents must assume anyone could have the highly infectious respiratory illness, even those who do not appear to have symptoms. She urged everyone to stay home, unless absolutely necessary.

“We are seeing critically ill people who have been very careful, not traveled, not allowed visitors in their home, only ran essential errands and still became ill,” Goussetis said. “People who have underlying medical conditions should not leave their home. Households should limit essential errands as much as possible.”

According to Goussetis, of those 100, 16 people who tested positive for the virus have required hospitalization, 42 residents have recovered from the illness and five people in the hospital are younger than 60.

The official numbers are likely not a complete reflection of the number of people who actually have the coronavirus in Boulder County. Some who may have the virus are waiting on test results, while others may never be tested because they don’t meet testing criteria.

Across the state, there have been 2,627 cases of COVID-19 reported, 414 hospitalized and 51 deaths, according to updated numbers Monday from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

Last week, a Lafayette resident in their 60s was the first in Boulder County to die after contracting the illness. Goussetis reported no new deaths in Boulder County as of Monday afternoon.

Neighboring Broomfield reported its first death related to the virus on Monday afternoon. A woman in her 70s, who had an underlying health condition, contracted the disease and died from associated complications, according to the Broomfield Public Health Director Jason Vahling.

The county’s Medical Reserve Corps, part of the Readiness Division of the federal Health and Human Services Department, put the call out for volunteers weeks ago to prepare for a potential surge of patients needing medical care, according to a Boulder County Public Health news release. The volunteers already signed up include nurses, physicians, physician assistants, emergency medical technicians, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, mental health practitioners, and public health professionals.

“We are so grateful for the interest we’ve received so far,” Chris Campbell, unit coordinator for the Medical Reserve Corps of Boulder County, said in the release. “While we can’t know for sure what will be needed, the level of interest to step up like this helps us all be better prepared.”

More volunteers are still needed, however, and the county is seeking medical professionals who are active, practicing, retired, or non-practicing, the release said. Anyone interested in helping can visit the Medical Reserve Corps Boulder County program’s website at BoulderCountyMRC.org to register to volunteer. The unit helps to train, recruit and activate volunteers in the event of a public health emergency in Boulder County, the release said. Non-medical volunteers are also sought and can participate by visiting Help Colorado Now online at covrn.com.

Local hospitals and public heath officials are also coordinating with state leaders to plan for intensive care and ventilator needs, the release said.

Last week, in a effort to curb the spread of the virus, Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order, requiring people to remain in their residences, except for essential travel, like going to the grocery store or caring for a loved one. People are also permitted to pick up take-out food and get outside for a walk or hike, so long as they try to maintain 6-feet of social distancing. The order is set to expire April 11.

Goussetis encouraged people to take it seriously, noting the county has no way of knowing when the number of cases will peak. The spread of the disease is dependent on how well people limit outside contact and follow stay at home mandates, she said.

“This is a reminder that we must all follow the required precautions, no matter our age,” Goussetis said.

How to help:

Boulder County is seeking medical professionals to volunteer to assist with the COVID-19 response. Those interested can sign up at bouldercounty.org/volunteer/medical-reserve-corps. Non-medical volunteers are also sought and can participate by visiting Help Colorado Now online at covrn.com.