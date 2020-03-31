Boulder program donates meals from local restaurants to frontline healthcare workers during coronavirus outbreak

The Boulder Community Health Foundation announced a program Monday providing free meals for frontline healthcare workers from local restaurants. The program, titled Feed the Frontlines Boulder, allows individuals to donate meals from participating restaurants to be delivered to BCH workers.

“It’s a win-win in the purest sense,” said Kyle Judah, co-lead organizer of the program. “It’s about supporting the people who economically need the most help right now, and at the same time, giving folks on the frontline that little bit of support as this fight goes on.”

The program comes at a time when healthcare workers face increased hours and an overabundance of patients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide 300 meals per day to doctors, nurses and staff members at BCH facilities.

Feed the Frontlines Boulder was inspired by a similar meal-providing program out of San Francisco. Judah took the San Francisco plan to Twitter, asking the Boulder community to replicate it locally.

“I was so inspired by what that team was doing,” Judah said. “It made perfect sense, particularly in such a food-centric community like Boulder, to try to bring it to our own backyard.”

Judah’s tweet reached co-lead organizer Vikas Reddy, a board member of the BCH Foundation, who brought the idea to foundation president Grant Besser. Within 24 hours, Besser received dozens of messages asking to start the program. Those who reached out formed a group of entrepreneurs and restaurateurs to organize the program.

In just over a week, the plan is being implemented.

“It’s pretty amazing what a community group can do in support of this bold mission,” Besser said. “We would never be able to accomplish this if we tried to do it on our own.”

In the week before its launch, the program raised $200,000 from six individual donors. This money will cover the first 30 days of meals. The program aims to raise an additional $200,000 to extend the meals to 60 days. At the end of the program, remaining donations will go to the BCH Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund.

By partnering with the BCH Foundation, Feed the Frontlines Boulder donations are direct rather than through restaurants. Because of this, there is no minimum or maximum donation, donations are tax-deductible and the restaurants don’t have to pay sales tax on the donations.

According to Besser, the partnership also helps BCH ensure the best treatment and care for the community.

“Our greatest asset in BCH is our people. And our greatest risk in being able to deliver is keeping our people healthy and safe,” Besser said. “Anything we can do to not only provide them with a morale boost but also with nutritious meals is a massive win.”

The program also provides business for local restaurants. Two weeks ago, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered a statewide closure of in-person dining, taking a significant toll on independent restaurants.

“It’s certainly been a tough two weeks,” said Jon Banis, owner of the sushi restaurant Japango on Pearl Street.

Since moving to pickup and delivery service, Japango has retained its management and three to four team members, but the staff has been forced to decrease significantly.

Japango is one of the restaurants included in the program’s initial launch. Banis said on days they make meals for the program, they’re able to bring on extra staff members.

“But we’re not doing this for ourselves, it’s more for them,” Banis said. “We have the ability and the desire. … For restaurants that are deciding to stay open, this is a valuable part of doing so.”

Other restaurants included in the launch are Salt, Next Door Eatery, Community Table Kitchen, Blackbelly, Santo and the Big Red F Restaurant Group.

Participating restaurants are required to be independently owned and operated and must pledge the profits from the program will go to supporting staff members. Meals are delivered to BCH by the restaurants and distributed and stored by the BCH Food Services Department.

For now, Feed the Frontlines Boulder will only provide meals for BCH workers. However, the program aspires to expand across Boulder County.

The program’s outline has been open sourced to allow for replication. Reddy said they want the plan to be accessible, allowing other organizations and communities to focus on execution instead of the details of planning.

“Part of the excitement that we had around this is not just doing this in Boulder but getting this going and showing it as an example for others,” Reddy said. “I hope that they look at this as not just one example of what can be done, but as a source of hope and inspiration for what else can help combat the virus directly and combat the economic effects.”

Since the announcement on Monday, the program has raised an additional $30,000, showing community support for what Judah said was a huge team effort.

“People from all walks of life came together over a week to make this a reality,” Judah said. “Hopefully this is just the start of something much bigger.”

To donate to Feed the Frontlines Boulder, visit the donation page at bch.org/foundation. To sign up to be a participating restaurant, fill out the application form.