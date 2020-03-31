GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broncos Draft Board: Speedy TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney feels like he’s ‘the biggest sleeper’

At 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, Gladney understands there are question marks surrounding his size

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye #21 stops Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman #28 in the 4th quarter as the Denver Broncos fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-24 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 29, 2019. (Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post)
Editor’s note: One of a series of profiles of draft prospects who could interest the Broncos.

At 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney understands there are question marks surrounding his size.

But the fifth-year senior, who is projected to be a second- or third-round pick in April’s draft, doesn’t believe that’s an issue, pointing to his quickness and physicality as reasons he’s a bona fide NFL prospect.

“I play bigger than my size, and most receivers don’t know that,” Gladney said at the NFL combine. “They think they’re going to come out there and bully me, but that doesn’t go down. … I feel like I’m the biggest sleeper. They talk about my size a lot, but everyone knows I’m a speed demon and physical.”

Gladney redshirted his freshman year at TCU while recovering from a knee injury. Once healthy, Gladney quickly asserted himself as a staple of the Horned Frogs’ secondary, starting 42 of 52 career games. He totaled 146 tackles, five interceptions and 43 passes defended during that time.

As a senior, Gladney earned first-team all-Big-12 honors and led the conference with 14 pass breakups. Per Pro Football Focus, he also had more forced incompletions on third down (19) than any other cornerback in the 2020 draft class. His ability to break up passes can be attributed to hops (37.5-inch vertical) as well as wingspan (6-3).

“I feel like I don’t have to be as close to get hands on (a wideout),” Gladney said. “At the catch point, I can reach through the receiver, so that length helps a lot.”

Could Gladney find a professional home in Denver, which has one second-round pick (No. 46 overall) and three in the third round?

This offseason, the Broncos already traded for one Pro Bowl cornerback, acquiring A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville. They are relying on another, Bryce Callahan, to return as a secondary centerpiece after missing all of last season with a foot injury.

But with Bouye at one outside cornerback spot and Callahan playing the slot, Denver has a question mark remaining at the other outside corner position. Returning In-house options include De’Vante Bausby, Davontae Harris, Isaac Yiadom and Duke Dawson.

Wherever he lands, Gladney, who said he thinks he’s the best cornerback in the draft, vows to show up on tape in the run game, too.

“I’m very physical, (and) I go 110 (percent) the whole game,” Gladney said. “I don’t play like most corners. I like to stick my nose in everything. I’m just not a cover corner. I like to hit, too.”

Kyle Newman | Sports writer

Kyle Newman is a sportswriter for The Denver Post, a position he’s held since 2016. He is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Rockies and also covers other professional, college and high school athletics around the state.
