Hotels, other employers post layoff notices

DENVER — The state continued to post notices of layoffs over the weekend with Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley workplaces among those identified.

Employers are required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act to post notices under certain circumstances. More than 45,000 Colorado workers have filed for unemployment as a result of efforts to contain the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, which posts the layoff notices to its website, has been hard pressed to keep up with the reports and has been posting them in batches since Tuesday last week. Over the weekend, numerous additional notifications were added to the database. Among them in Larimer, Weld, Boulder and Broomfield counties were:

Dynalectric Co., Boulder — two laid off effective March 13.

Septodont Inc., Boulder — 80 to be laid off or furloughed in a closure of the company, with staff expected to be laid off on June 29 and Dec. 29 of this year.

Elizabeth Hotel, Fort Collins — 111 including the full range of hotel employees from room attendants to bellmen were laid off March 27.

The Elizabeth is part of a large group of hotels operated by Sage Hotel Management, a division of Sage Hospitality Resources Inc. Sage sent a notice to customers more than a week ago that it would be suspending business operations at some of its hotels and restaurants as a result of the novel coronavirus. BizWest asked Sage for a list of its hotels in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado that would be affected by the closure decision but has not yet received a list.

However, the layoff notices posted Saturday show that several Sage hotels in the metropolitan area have temporarily closed affecting 465 workers in the metro region. Those hotels include the Curtis, a Doubletree by Hilton hotel; the Oxford Hotel; and the Maven Hotel at Dairy Block.

Not identified on the state’s layoff list are other Sage hotels in Boulder, including the Embassy Suites Boulder, the adjacent Hilton Garden Inn Boulder, and the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Boulder.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC