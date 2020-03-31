Coronavirus preparedness: Centura Health will suspend services at Frederick urgent care facility

Centura Health will suspend its services at Indian Peaks Emergency and Urgent Care facility in Frederick starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in an effort to centralize supplies and resources during the new coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made late Monday in a news release from Centura Health. The release emphasized that temporary closure of the facility, at 4943 Colo. 52, will let the agency redirect supplies and labor to other facilities to help treat patients diagnosed with the highly infectious respiratory illness, also known as COVID-19.

Centura Health officials will continue to evaluate system-wide resources and will reassess the Indian Peaks closure on May 1, to determine when the facility can be reopened, the release said.

Andrew Gaasch, vice president and chief ambulatory officer at Centura Health, said there are no current critical supply issues and that the temporary closure will help to consolidate resources, in the event that there is “a surge of new patients.”

“We recognize the impact this temporary closure could have on this community, but we are taking every opportunity to stay prepared for this evolving pandemic in Colorado,” Gaasch said in the release.

The emergency departments at Longmont United Hospital and St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster will remain fully operational to treat emergency health issues in the region, the release said. Additionally, Centura Health’s virtual care site offers live chat and telehealth options for urgent, non-emergency situations and its website on COVID-19 provides information on the virus, according to the release.