CU Boulder’s Conference on World Affairs moves online after coronavirus cancellation

University of Colorado Boulder’s Conference on World Affairs will host five free virtual sessions from April 6-10, the same week the conference was set to take place before it was canceled in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Panel discussions on historical pandemics, the economic impacts of COVID-19, listening to scientists, humor in hard times and health in a post-coronavirus world will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. each day.

Nineteen panelists — including Mike Reiss, writer and producer of The Simpsons, Ty Tashiro, social scientist and author, and Dan Carlin, creator of the Hardcore History podcast — will participate in the sessions over Zoom.

Each session is limited to 500 online attendees and preregistration is required. Sessions will be recorded and will be posted on YouTube shortly after they end.

Organizers took a few weeks to breathe after opting to cancel the 72nd annual conference on March 11, said faculty chair John Griffin.

“In talking with all of our volunteers and office team, we thought there would be value for our audience if we could do (virtual CWA) in a way that would represent our conference and community,” Griffin said.

While there’s a lot of information available about the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, the CWA virtual sessions will allow audience members to ask questions.

“I think our format is really valuable,” he said. “We are offering a flow of information. In most places you can gather information but you can’t ask questions, so we are hoping that even though we’re covering some of the same ground other places are, we’re doing it in an interdisciplinary way and an interactive way that’s unique.”

While most of the sessions have a pandemic focus, Griffin said CWA organizers never tell speakers what to talk about.

“We try to be timely and it’s pretty hard to ignore what’s going on,” he said. “It’s hard to get away from the fact that regardless what we asked our speakers to talk about, they would probably end up talking about the pandemic because it’s so much on people’s minds.”

The virtual sessions will likely be the only CWA week events for 2020, said program committee chair Margaret Hollingsworth. Organizers are currently looking at moving a majority of the panels that were scheduled for this year to next spring’s conference.

CWA is student-oriented, so it cannot be held over the summer, Hollingsworth said, and all on-campus venues are already booked during the fall.

“I’m thrilled that we have these sessions online and now we have a little something going during CWA week,” she said.

To register for the sessions, visit colorado.edu/CWA. Attendees do not need to have Zoom installed to participate. All sessions can be accessed through a computer, smartphone or tablet.