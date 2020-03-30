University of Colorado may let medical students graduate early to join coronavirus fight

Leaders at the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine are considering allowing medical students near the end of their schooling to graduate early and volunteer to help in the fight against COVID-19.

For now, the school on CU’s Anschutz Medical Campus is reviewing the possibility, officials confirmed Monday, as talks of early medical school graduation happen across the country amid nationwide concern about the stress on the U.S. health care system and its workers as they battle the global coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, New York University became the first medical school to allow students in their final year the option to graduate early and join the fight against the highly contagious respiratory disease, according to The Washington Post.

Dr. Marc Moss, head of pulmonology at UCHealth Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus, spoke at a news conference with Gov. Jared Polis on Monday, saying the ICU at CU’s hospital is seeing almost double the average number of patients “and we’re only at the beginning of this crisis.”