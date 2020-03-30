High of 55 with a chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 50s today with a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 34, with a 30% chance of showers.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 38.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 37, with a 40% chance of showers.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 44 and an overnight low of 25, with a 70% chance of rain and snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 46 and an overnight low of 28, with a chance of showers.