Naropa cancels commencement amid coronavirus spread

Naropa University will cancel its May 9 commencement ceremony due to the spread of coronavirus, President Chuck Lief wrote in a letter to students, faculty members and staff members.

Approximately 235 students are graduating in May, said spokeswoman Ashley Chitwood, and the university is now looking at other options for commencement.

“We are currently working through the possibility of offering a virtual ceremony as well as considerations for combining the May commencement with December commencement, allowing the students a possible in-person ceremony,” Chitwood said in an email. “We will be working through the details of the options in the coming days.”

In his letter to campus, Lief said commencement is canceled “due to the cancellation of events at the CU Boulder Campus.”

Naropa leaders did not look at organizing another in-person ceremony in May because of current requirements on social distancing and bans on large group gatherings, Chitwood said.

“It would not have been a good idea to bring people in from all over the country to accommodate graduation,” she said.

A commencement planning committee will work with students and faculty members to look at other options for May commencement, Lief said.

“We want to be sure to honor those of you who have worked so hard to complete your degrees, and we will be sure to do that when we are able, and in a way that feels celebratory,” Lief wrote.

The university already transitioned to all online classes on March 11, and Lief reiterated in the letter that online learning will continue for the rest of the semester.

“At this point the situation is so uncertain nationally that we do not even know if resuming in person classes will become possible, and that uncertainty is creating added stress for many of you,” Lief wrote. “We realize that this will be good news to some, and disappointing to others. We want to assure you we don’t make these decisions lightly.”

Naropa leaders initially left open the possibility of returning to on-campus classes because that was what many schools across the country were doing, Lief wrote.

“With the passage of two weeks, virtually all schools in Colorado, and most of the schools across the U.S. that we have been tracking through many sources, have chosen to remain online through the end of the semester,” he said.

Access to campus is also restricted, according to the university’s website. While students have access to computer labs and resident halls remain open, nearly all other campus services are suspended.

Administrative offices are open for “essential personnel only,” campus libraries are closed, on-campus dining is closed and all art studios, dance spaces, music studios and rehearsal spaces are closed.