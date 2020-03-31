Longmont Hobby Lobby, Boulder Joann Fabrics open despite non-essential business order

Craft chains Hobby Lobby and Joann Fabrics have stores open to customers in Boulder County despite state orders for non-essential businesses to shutter during the coronavirus outbreak.

A manager at Hobby Lobby in Longmont confirmed that the store is open, though declined to offer further comment on why. A manager at Joann Fabrics in Boulder said the store is open, as well, and similarly declined to answer further questions.

Joann Fabrics’ website lists the Boulder store as having reduced hours, however, with it only being open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

“Some stores may be closed or have further limited hours, depending on local restrictions and recommendations,” a statement on the site read.

A similar statement on Hobby Lobby’s website states that the store “continues to closely monitor the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus to ensure we are following recommendations from health authorities.

“We have also proactively implemented measures to help minimize risks of shopping in our stores,” the statement continued.

It has been reported by the Denver Post that Hobby Lobby was defying Gov. Jared Polis’s order across the Denver area on Monday, as well.

Polis’s press secretary told the paper that Hobby Lobby is not on the list of essential businesses, such as grocery, hardware and liquor stores, that are allowed to operate while the stay at home order is in effect.

“Craft stores have not been deemed essential,” Ian Dickson, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, confirmed in an email Tuesday.

Dickson added that those with concerns about violations of the stay at home order should contact their local public health agency. Boulder County Public Health is taking reports of stay-at-home order violations at 720-776-0822.

“Residents may also file a report with the Attorney General’s Office at covid19@coag.gov if local law enforcement or a local public health agency is unresponsive,” Dickson wrote.

Other craft stores in Boulder County have been slowing operations more so than Hobby Lobby and Joann Fabrics, conducting online and pick-up sales in an attempt to comply with Colorado’s stay at home order, though according to an emailed statement from the Department of Public Health and Environment, pick-up sales are still a violation, citing the order’s requirement that all “in person work” for non-essential businesses halt. Restaurants are exempt from this, the agency added in the statement.

Michael’s in both Boulder and Longmont have been conducting pick-up sales, though in-store sales are suspended, according to managers at the stores who declined to be named.

Fabricate, a fabric and sewing shop at 2017 17th St. in Boulder, has been selling through its online shop and is offering pick-up and local delivery orders, as well, according to owner Linda Spillman.

“I’ve quickly tried to on-load a bunch of materials on to our website, and so that’s been kind of a silver lining, because I’ve been wanting to do that for a long time,” she said. Spillman added that, though business hasn’t been too normal, she’s hoping that the online and pick-up sales can “keep the lights on.”

At The Hidden Treasure 2, a craft store at 2330 Main St. in Longmont, owner Tracey Barber said her shop is doing curbside pick-up for some customers, but has been occupying much of its time making masks to distribute to residents and local hospitals. She said the shop has made more than 500.

Barber said she tried asking the state to designate her shop as essential due to the work it was doing making masks, but she was told no. Worries are mounting for Barber, as well, about a lack of aid from the state and what this pandemic and the preventative measures used to fight it will mean for her business.

“I have a wonderful landlord that is compensating, you know, they’re taking a cut just like we’re taking a cut,” she said. “But, what happens when I only bring in $1,000 this month and my rent is five?”